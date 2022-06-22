"You don’t air dirty laundry" - WWE legend gives his thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW last month.

During the May 16 edition of RAW, the now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the arena and left their titles behind over alleged creative differences. The duo is currently suspended from the promotion and stripped of their championship.

With all the talk WWE has made surrounding Banks and Naomi, Road Dogg stated on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast that he originally thought their walkout was a work.

"I thought it was a work and the reason I thought it was a work was because they were talking about it so much on TV. Well, then I find out it’s not a work and they’re suspending them and they’re talking horrible about them on TV and I just thought that’s why it was a work because they were talking about them on TV like that."

He added:

"I don’t think it’s beneficial for anybody. (They could have said), ‘There were business differences and we are sorry to announce we have to take the titles from them and we’ll be holding a tournament.’ To me, that’s how you leave it and you don’t air dirty laundry because some of that dirty got on there because of you." (H/T Wrestling News)

Wrestling fans are yet to hear from either Sasha Banks or Naomi since their exit.

Road Dogg on why Sasha Banks may have walked out

The 30-year-old's star power has risen in and out of the company in recent years. However, Road Dogg feels Banks may have expected more from the company.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran noted that Sasha might find it hard to make the same money outside of WWE:

"If she wants to make a ton of money doing that [leaving WWE], that’s cool, but having the machine behind you sure is convenient." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since her walkout, Sasha Banks has reportedly been released by WWE, and while there has been no official confirmation from either party, many fans would want The Legit Boss to return to the promotion.

