WWE legend shares his theory on why Sasha Banks walked out (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, believes Sasha Banks may have had unrealistic expectations for her WWE character.

Banks reportedly received her release from WWE this week. The Boss and Naomi caused controversy by walking out during the May 16 episode of RAW. Later that week, they were indefinitely suspended and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James questioned why Banks may have decided to leave. He also raised doubts about the importance of the tag titles.

“If she wants to make a ton of money doing that [leaving WWE], that’s cool, but having the machine behind you sure is convenient,” James said. “You don’t have to hustle. Yeah, you gotta work hard, stringent schedule, but it also opens up a bigger discussion about should there be women’s tag titles? That’s for another show.” [14:44-15:05]

James once told Russo, WWE’s former head writer, that he wanted to be booked as a champion. Using that conversation as an example, he speculated whether Sasha Banks’ creative frustrations revolved around her wanting to beat everyone.

“If you just run through, like I’m sure Sasha wanted to do, just run through everybody and be the champion [it is not possible],” James continued. “Just like when I came to you, Vince, and said, ‘I don’t know what to do but I wanna be the champion.’ That’s not a very good argument.” [15:07-15:20]

Brian James on the likely complications before Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout

WWE reportedly wanted to book Bianca Belair vs. Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell. Upon hearing the idea, both superstars allegedly left the building due to concerns that their tag titles were not being taken seriously.

Banks and Naomi’s walkout took place just six weeks after they won the gold at WrestleMania 38 from Carmella and Queen Zelina.

“If she [Banks] wants to run through everybody, okay, we’re six weeks into programming, now what?” James added. “You gotta think about this in a big picture, 30,000 feet looking down with like a God view, because that’s how it is. It’s not just, ‘Oh, Sasha’s unhappy, she’s leaving.’ There’s a million little intricacies in there and it’s egos and it’s pay and it’s so many little things that go into it. It’s not just black and white.” [15:20-15:50]

James also said that Banks will almost certainly have to deal with creative issues elsewhere in the wrestling business if she leaves WWE.

