WWE has allegedly suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi without pay

WWE has supposedly suspended former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi without pay.

Earlier this month, an unexpected walkout took place when Sasha Banks and Naomi were unhappy with their creative direction. The duo went to John Lauranitis' office and left their titles for good before walking out. The duo left before RAW started, and a six-pack challenge for the main event was scrapped.

WWE called the superstars unprofessional on-air during their show. WWE announced their suspension in the coming days and declared a new tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Neither of the superstars has provided any updates or spoken about the incident since they walked out.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer said WWE isn't paying Banks and Naomi during their suspension. It might be because both superstars' contracts were supposed to expire later this year. Before the walkout, there were rumors of Naomi signing a new contract.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE handles this situation going forward. Both stars are huge names in the industry, and losing them under such circumstances might damage the company's name.

Sasha Banks and Naomi are still on WWE's roster

Despite their recent suspension, Sasha Banks and Naomi are still with WWE. The duo was vocal in supporting the women's tag team division and won the titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All. They left the titles and walked out due to bad creative booking.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWI Insider, the duo is still listed as active roster members on the organization's internal list. The duo has taken down every mention of WWE from their social handles, and the titles were vacated.

Promo Joe @PromoJoeYT

Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from Then…Now…Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from #SmackDown Then…Now…Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from #SmackDown https://t.co/GehzRWkXHV

WWE took some drastic steps in reaction to their bold actions. The company removed them from all social media accounts and the merch store on WWE.com. They recently replaced Banks with Cody Rhodes in their 'Then, Now, and Forever' intro.

The Boss and Glow wanted to work in the division to make it better for other teams. It'll be interesting to see if the two parties come to a decision and solve their issues internally.

Edited by Abhinav Singh