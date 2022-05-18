Corey Graves breaks silence after backlash for calling Sasha Banks and Naomi "unprofessional" on WWE RAW

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves has broken his Twitter silence after getting called out for his words about the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation on Monday's show.

He said they “summarily and unprofessionally walked out” while on commentary, with fans not taking kindly to the remark. The Women's Tag Team Champions left the arena at the start of RAW, forcing WWE to change the advertised main event from a six-pack challenge to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Graves responded to the backlash he received online by tweeting a picture of the following quote, which could be taken in multiple ways.

"We seem to prefer a comfortable lie to the uncomfortable truth. We punish those who point out reality, and reward those who provide us with the comfort of illusion. Reality is fearsome .. but experience tells us that more fearsome yet is evading it." - Bill Moyers

Check out the tweet below:

Corey Grave's wife Carmella also commented on the situation. She defended him and implied that he was told to call Sasha Banks and Naomi "unprofessional" by Vince McMahon, who is known to feed various lines to commentators via headset during live shows.

Sasha Banks reportedly has a lot of heat among WWE Superstars after walking out of RAW

It seems like several WWE stars have backed off from supporting Banks and Naomi, who walked out after claiming they weren't respected enough as Tag Team Champions as per the company's statement.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that people backstage are furious with The Legit Boss. Terms like "mark" and "diva" were reportedly used to describe her. However, Alvarez stated that he hadn't heard anyone say anything about Naomi, with all the heat supposedly falling on Sasha Banks.

The future is uncertain for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after what transpired during RAW. We may have to wait until SmackDown for more clarity on the situation. Either way, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi!

