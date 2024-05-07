Vince McMahon and WWE shots were "never a good idea," according to top AEW star

A top AEW star recently admitted that taking continuous shots at the WWE and the Vince McMahon controversy was never a good idea.

The top AEW star in question is Max Caster. The 34-year-old has landed himself in controversy multiple times due to his unhinged rap sessions. He once referenced Vince McMahon and the heinous accusations against the former WWE Chairman, leading to a major backlash.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, the former AEW Tag Team Champion admitted that taking shots at the WWE and Vince McMahon was never a good idea as it led to back-and-forth shots by both the rival promotions.

"I mean, there were certain things that had nothing to do with the TV show. Reference Vince McMahon I think the very first time that any sort of allegations came out. When he retired, I referenced him. And that was like news, it was news news. So I thought that’s a little bit better than me saying, their TV show, they did this, and on their internet show, they did this. It’s way different,'' he said.

The AEW star added:

''John Laurinaitis had done something; I think that’s different than reacting to their TV show. So I would pick and choose, but honestly, it was never a good idea! Because it would just create shots back and forth." [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

AEW star says referencing WWE or Vince McMahon is a double-edged sword

Max Caster also admitted that referencing WWE and the Vince McMahon controversy puts more light on the rival brand, apart from being a good burn to gain traction. He admitted that taking potshots at WWE indirectly benefits the Stamford-based promotion due to their longevity in the business.

“That’s a double-edged sword. Because you can get them on some things, and it’ll be a good burn, but you’re also putting more light on their product, which they don’t need. They’re [WWE] already, however many years they’ve been in business—50, 60, 70 If you count all the way back to the territories, they have that credibility built in, that longevity, so do they need that from the four- or five-year-old wrestling promotion in AEW? No, they really don’t!"

Caster also admitted that the continuous shots at WWE made AEW look ''second-rate!''

"And at a certain point, you know, people would say, 'Hey, stop doing that!' And I listened. I really try not to do it anymore because it just creates more eyes on their [WWE] product and not ours. It makes us seem second-rate!" he added. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Moreover, Caster also received a lot of online criticism for his shots at the competition between the two companies. Only time will tell what's next for him!

