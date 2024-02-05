"That wasn’t the flex he thought it was," "What in the world" - Fans react angrily after AEW star references Vince McMahon allegations

A certain popular AEW star is currently under fire from the fans after he referenced Vince McMahon's recent allegations during his promo at an event he was at. This was Max Caster.

Caster is a member of The Acclaimed, who are currently the AEW World Trios Champions. They have allied with Bullet Club Gold and are now known as the Bang Bang Scissor Gang. This faction stands as the most decorated on the promotion, as they have the AEW Trios titles in their possession.

Max Caster was in attendance for Alpha-1 Wrestling's recent event. He cut a promo during the event, and like he always does, he did this in the form of rap bars. Tonight, he went as far as namedropping Vince McMahon and referencing the allegations against him.

Expand Tweet

Most fans thought that the comment was distasteful, and they believed it wasn't a great move. Some fans believed there may be repercussions for him in AEW, as this was not his first rodeo. He also got in trouble for a bar he had during one of The Acclaimed's entrances a few years ago.

Fans believe that Tony Khan may end up taking action. One fan mentioned how he could receive a fine from Bryan Danielson and the Discipline Committee, while others pondered on his future with The Acclaimed and how he could be stripped of his title with them, and the others may go on singles runs in the process.

One fan joked around not only saying he was a "Wish" version of John Cena but also saying he was not very good. For those who do not understand the reference, this meant he was a lower-quality version of the WWE icon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Condolences to AEW star Max Caster

Earlier today, Max Caster's father, Richard Caster, passed away due to Parkinson's Disease.

Richard was an NFL tight end who began his career in the 1970s with the New Jersey Jets. He ended up playing 13 years with the league, with seven being with the Jets. During his time, he amassed three Pro Bowl appearances.

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the Caster Family.

What is your take on Max Caster's promo? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE