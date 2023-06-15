"Vince was right in releasing him" - Twitter explodes after former WWE Superstar reportedly joins AEW

The wrestling world is buzzing with excitement as former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs has reportedly joined AEW.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer broke the news, revealing that Jacobs has departed Impact Wrestling, where he had been working as a part of the creative team. The rumors gained even more traction when Jacobs was spotted backstage at Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in Washington D.C., as reported by Fightful Select.

Jimmy Jacobs is no stranger to the wrestling industry he has worked for WWE as a writer from 2015 to 2017. However, his tenure came to an abrupt end when he was fired for taking pictures with members of The Bullet Club. The pictures were taken during an "invasion" angle on WWE Raw, which was featured on the popular YouTube series "Being The Elite."

Twitter exploded with reactions from fans, who expressed a mixture of excitement and differing opinions about Jacobs joining AEW. Many supporters of the promotion hailed it as a significant win, as they believe the addition will enhance the quality of AEW's product.

Check out the reactions below:

AEWBlog @AEW_Blog 🤞 @WrestlingCovers Lets see what he adds or whether he is good for AEW or not! @WrestlingCovers Lets see what he adds or whether he is good for AEW or not! 👏🤞

DJ @KillDJKill WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



It was hinted, but not outright confirmed that Jacobs would be helping out with creative as AEW has expanded with Collision debuting Saturday.



- @FightfulSelect Jimmy Jacobs is backstage at AEW Dynamite today in Washington, DC.It was hinted, but not outright confirmed that Jacobs would be helping out with creative as AEW has expanded with Collision debuting Saturday. Jimmy Jacobs is backstage at AEW Dynamite today in Washington, DC. It was hinted, but not outright confirmed that Jacobs would be helping out with creative as AEW has expanded with Collision debuting Saturday. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/0nb5f8T4K1 Big loss for IMPACT. Great gain for AEW twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Big loss for IMPACT. Great gain for AEW twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

The news of Jimmy Jacobs signing with AEW has caused a stir with his vast experience and creative abilities. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this development will unfold.

Former WWE producer Jimmy Jacobs talks about his encounter CM Punk

Former WWE producer and writer Jimmy Jacobs shared his first encounter with AEW star CM Punk.

During an interview with Conrad Thompson on The Insiders, Jacobs revealed that Punk wasn't initially friendly towards him. However, it was the Second City Saint who approached him about giving him a tape to pass on to Gabe, showcasing the impact he had on Jacobs' career.

"He was not kind to me very early on. He thought I was an idiot, and I probably was. It was Punk who approached me about giving him a tape to give to Gabe," he continued. "So if it weren't for Punk, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you right now."

Jacobs also praised Punk as a loyal performer with incredible talent and a captivating presence:

"Punk was loyal to the people around him and who he saw worked hard. Punk's a great performer, he's a great promo," he declared. "He has a real 'it' factor, and he always did. His success is no accident. It's unfortunate to see how the stuff in AEW went down. As a performer, he's an asset."

With both Punk's returns to AEW and Jacobs signing with the promotion, fans eagerly anticipate what lies ahead.

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Jacobs signing with Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes