"He was not kind to me very early on" - Ex-WWE producer details initial interaction with CM Punk

CM Punk remains one of the most talked-about AEW stars even though he's not appeared inside or around the promotion since September this year. Former WWE producer, writer, and wrestler Jimmy Jacobs recently recalled first meeting AEW's most controversial star.

The former Second City Saint has been indefinitely suspended ever since the aftermath of the infamous Brawl Out Incident. Currently, CM Punk's true involvement is still a mystery, but there are far more interesting stories about the complicated man.

During an interview with Conrad Thompson on The Insiders, Jimmy Jacobs recalled his first meeting with CM Punk. According to Jacobs, Punk wasn't very friendly, likely because the future WWE producer was only 16 years old at the time.

"He was not kind to me very early on. He thought I was an idiot, and I probably was. It was Punk who approached me about giving him a tape to give to Gabe," he continued. "So if it weren't for Punk, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you right now."

Jacobs continued, claiming that CM Punk is an asset as a performer.

"Punk was loyal to the people around him and who he saw worked hard. Punk's a great performer, he's a great promo," he declared. "He has a real 'it' factor, and he always did. His success is no accident. It's unfortunate to see how the stuff in AEW went down. As a performer, he's an asset." (H/T WrestlingINC)

While some reports have alleged that the AEW locker room has been largely against Punk since All Out, stars such as Danhausen have already begun to defend the former World Champion.

Dax Harwood believes that AEW needs both CM Punk and The Elite in the locker room

One of the worst consequences of the Brawl Out is undeniably the split it's caused in the AEW fanbase. Since the incident, fans have been turning on each other in social media comment sections or flat-out heckling The Elite online.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral A backstage brawl took place with CM Punk, Ace Steel, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega following the AEW All Out Media Scrum.



Punk apparently swung first. He tried to hit Matt Jackson. Ace knocked out Nick Jackson by throwing a chair. Omega bit Ace on the ear.



This is wild. A backstage brawl took place with CM Punk, Ace Steel, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega following the AEW All Out Media Scrum.Punk apparently swung first. He tried to hit Matt Jackson. Ace knocked out Nick Jackson by throwing a chair. Omega bit Ace on the ear. This is wild. https://t.co/nxENCP2VSf

During the most recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the former AEW Tag Team Champion spoke on the matter and his hopes for a way forward.

"I can only tell you what I know and what I perceive to know, I hope that he comes back. I feel that AEW should have the Young Bucks in their locker room. AEW should have Kenny Omega in the locker room. I know that I feel AEW should have CM Punk in the locker room," Harwood said. (H/T Fightful)

Unfortunately, only time will tell if the matter gets smoothed out or not, but could CM Punk still return to AEW, or has too much time and controversy passed since All Out 2022?

