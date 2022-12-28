"No one is expressing what is going to happen" - Released WWE Superstar comments on whether CM Punk will return to AEW following 'Brawl Out' 

Dax Harwood has shared his hopes for AEW moving forward after the 'Brawl Out' incident between CM Punk and the Elite.

CM Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since winning the world title at All Out. As well as his altercation with the Elite, Punk suffered a torn tricep during his match with Jon Moxley and would have been kept out of action in any case. He has made the odd appearance both on social media and for the MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting as a commentator.

Dax Harwood spoke about the situation on his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast. He revealed that he would like Punk to return and he feels the company would benefit from him and the Elite staying:

"I can tell you what, I hope, because I don't know. Everyone knows about the legalities of the situation and no one is really expressing what is going to happen, what has happened, and what won't happen. I can tell you, all I can be truthful about, I can only tell you what I know and what I perceive to know, I hope that he comes back. I feel that AEW should have the Young Bucks in their locker room. AEW should have Kenny Omega in the locker room. I know that I feel AEW should have CM Punk in the locker room." - Dax Harwood said. (H/T Fightful)

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- Dax Harwood

(via FTR podcast)

dlvr.it/Sg1RTr “This my plea to all 4 guys; Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of pro-wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of pro-wrestling for a very long time.”- Dax Harwood(via FTR podcast) “This my plea to all 4 guys; Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of pro-wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of pro-wrestling for a very long time.”- Dax Harwood(via FTR podcast)➡️ dlvr.it/Sg1RTr https://t.co/GH69wn5ldI

FTR have had an immense 2022. Already holding the AAA tag titles heading into the year, they further added the IWGP Heavyweight and ROH tag titles to their waist. They recently lost their ROH belts at Final Battle.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

FTR are on a three-match losing streak between AEW and ROH

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Just watched FTR lose to the Gunn Club.



What has Tony Khan got planned for Dax and Cash in the future because that was a shock. Just watched FTR lose to the Gunn Club.What has Tony Khan got planned for Dax and Cash in the future because that was a shock. https://t.co/ld4m39WmT6

Having had such a good year, it has been sobering to see FTR undergo their current slump after three consecutive losses. Momentum shifted for the WWE Triple Crown Tag Champs when they failed to capture their fourth concurrent title. The Acclaimed successfully retained in their contest on Dynamite, preventing a second All-Elite tag title reign.

That weekend, FTR lost their Ring of Honor titles in a Double Dog Collar Match against the Briscoes at Final Battle. The match was put together - in storyline - by Austin and Colten Gunn, who later became FTR's third straight loss when they upset them during Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

They still hold the IWGP Heavyweight and AAA tag titles as of now. They will defend the IWGP belts at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Would you like CM Punk to return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes