"Did you guys not learn anything from watching WWE?" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW for Keith Lee's booking (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently blasted AEW for Keith Lee's booking in the company after his much-hyped debut last month.

It's no secret that The Limitless One was incredibly frustrated with his presentation in WWE, and his release came as a blessing in disguise. Though Lee's All Elite Wrestling arrival increased the hopes of a career revival, many have been perplexed by his booking so far in the promotion.

One among them is Vince Russo, who recently shared his views on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. The veteran was particularly displeased with Keith Lee's match from last week's AEW Rampage, where the latter competed against JD Drake in an unexpectedly competitive bout.

The former WCW Champion wondered if AEW hadn't learned from the mistakes WWE made with Lee during his tenure in the company.

"You and I sat here, and we witnessed creative just failing Keith Lee miserable. So I see him for the first time on AEW, and from what I understand, they have him in the ring with a jabroni (JD Drake) I have never even heard of. Bro, it took him about 12 minutes to beat this jabroni, and I'm like, "What are you doing bro!" Keith Lee's second match in AEW, 12 minutes to beat this guy? Did you guys not learn anything from watching WWE? Unreal bro, unreal," said Vince Russo. (38:30 - 39:25)

Keith Lee participated in the Face of the Revolution match at AEW Revolution 2022

While Russo's points are certainly valid, Lee's booking in the Face of the Revolution at Revolution 2022 was pretty spot on.

The former NXT Champion not only had some fun showdowns with Wardlow and Orange Cassidy, but he also showed his insane agility.

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) https://t.co/i9Xi3NWGxV

Moreover, it looks like Keith Lee will feud with Team Taz in the upcoming weeks, resulting in dream matches against Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks. As such, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about The Limitless One's future in All Elite Wrestling.

