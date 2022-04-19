"You're forcing it and people can see through"- WWE veteran blasts Sammy Guevara and AEW for recent segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently slammed AEW and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for his recent promo on Rampage, where he dropped multiple expletives.

On the Friday night show's April 9th show, The Spanish God and Tay Conti confronted Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page. The TNT Champion delivered a promo demanding a match with Sky, where he used expletives like "s**t" and "b***h," which surprised and shocked the fans in equal measure.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted Sammy Guevara for the promo, saying it came across as if he was deliberately using the words to look "cool." The former WWE writer added that the AEW star used curses on purpose to get over with fans, but it backfired.

"In the course of a two-minute promo, Sammy Guevara said the word - s**t twice. And the last thing he said was b***h in a very rude way. And I'm seeing this, I'm watching this from my home, and it looks like he's doing this to come across as cool. But it's coming across in a completely opposite way because you see him purposefully cursing. You see it doing him that on purpose, not that somebody got him so riled up. No bro, he's doing it on purpose, thinking it'll get him over, but people are seeing the same thing I'm seeing. You're forcing it, and people can see right through that," said Vince Russo. (39:25 - 40:30)

Sammy Guevara won the TNT Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts

The former Inner Circle stablemate won his third AEW TNT Championship at last Saturday's night special, Battle of the Belts, from Scorpio Sky. However, unlike his first two championship triumphs, Guevara's win generated a surprisingly heated reaction from the fans in attendance in Garland, Texas.

The Spanish God's alliance with his real-life girlfriend, Tay Conti, hasn't received the desired response, with the duo getting booed by fans during their segments. That being said, considering how talented Guevara and Conti are, it's safe to say they are more than capable of making the best of the situation at hand.

