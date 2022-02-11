"I don't think they did him right" – Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of popular AEW star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about AEW star Keith Lee's poor booking in WWE, saying the promotion didn't do him right during his tenure in the juggernaut.

The Limitless One made his sensational AEW debut at this week's Dynamite, with people praising the company for letting Lee's inherent charisma take center stage. It also led people to recall how WWE botched Keith Lee's run by presenting him as a generic big guy on the main roster.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Bro Show, Vince Russo shared similar sentiments about Keith Lee's WWE career. The former WCW Champion said though Lee was a massive deal in NXT, his short and uneventful main roster run on WWE RAW left plenty to be desired:

"Bro, listen, I'm very happy for Keith Lee. I don't think they did him right in WWE, bro. I know he was huge in NXT. I saw his every performance in WWE, they just had the guy in no way land."

Vince Russo on why he's concerned about Keith Lee's AEW career

Furthermore, Russo added he has reservations about Keith Lee's AEW career. He explained that Tony Khan regularly brings newer talents to pop ratings but doesn't book them correctly. In closing, Russo said he wishes to see Lee properly used in AEW:

"Here's the thing I'm concerned about bro, Tony Khan is getting in the habit of pop, pop, this guy this week, this guy next week. And I said this on social media, it's not who you bring in, it's how you use them, it's what you do with them once they are there. I just hope he does Keith Lee right and just uses him the correct way." (From 9:10 - 10:09)

Faithyy♡ @FaithIsAllElite #AEW Keith Lee’s Debut Is At 1 Million Viewers And Trends Number 7 In Less Than 24 Hours… 🤯 Keith Lee’s Debut Is At 1 Million Viewers And Trends Number 7 In Less Than 24 Hours… 🤯🔥 #AEW https://t.co/wCxYGtWHbq

Lee competed against Private Party's Isiah Kassidy on his AEW debut, winning the match in just a few minutes after executing a devastating Big Bang Catastrophe. With the victory, The Limitless One found a place in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution 2022 on March 6.

