"DO ONE WITH ME!!!" – Former WWE personality calls out AEW boss Tony Khan for an interview over major controversy

AEW President Tony Khan is in the middle of a controversy stemming from his tweet about wrestler Big Swole. Vince Russo was the latest to chime in on recent events as he called out the Jaguars boss for an interview.

Big Swole, who left AEW after her contract ran out, gave an interview where she listed several areas she felt Tony Khan and AEW could improve in. These included diversity representation, the creative structure of the company, and the television time afforded to women.

Tony Khan fired back at his former employee, listing several wrestlers he had pushed as examples of diversity in AEW. Further, he took some shots at Big Swole by stating that he let her contract run out because he felt she wasn't a good enough wrestler.

Social media rained down on the Fulham boss for his tweet. Many felt Khan's response was unnecessary and bitter. Vince Russo held a similar sentiment. Russo said that the owner of a major wrestling company shouldn't react like this before asking Tony Khan to give him an interview:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso

Somebody has to call this guy out.

@TonyKhan you do 100+ interviews a week---many with those who have 10 listeners-hey-here's an idea-DO ONE WITH ME!!! Would love to Chat.

Many AEW stars voiced their support for Tony Khan

Despite widespread criticism of his tweet, several AEW stars expressed their support for Tony Khan. These included Hikaru Shida, Shawn Dean, and Tay Conti.

AEW star Lio Rush was extremely upset about Khan's tweet. In a later social media post, Rush said he and Tony Khan discussed the state of diversity in AEW, and he was pleased with the talk. Following Tony Khan's tweet, there hasn't been any public interaction between Big Swole and the AEW head booker.

Edited by Abhinav Singh