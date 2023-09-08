Vince Russo defends controversial AEW star amidst calls for his release

A top AEW star has recently come under fire by fans and industry veterans alike, but surprisingly, Vince Russo believes he deserves another chance despite his recent actions.

Jack Perry might have gone heel on screen, but fans have since turned on him in person. CM Punk's firing has increased calls for his release online, and some veterans have even shared the sentiment.

In light of all the backlash, Vince Russo took to social media to go to bat for the AEW star.

"Don't know what Jack Perry did, or didn't do, said, or didn't say. FACT IS that many reporting on his @AEW situation Don't Know Either. WHY? Because they simply weren't there so they are taking information from others with slants, biases and agendas."

Russo continued, saying that the final decision lies with Tony Khan, and neither he nor fans have a say.

"If @TonyKhanthinks Perry needs to go for disciplinary actions---then Perry needs to go---it's his company. However, with his back story and look---in my opinion the guy's got 'Star Potential', maybe his light just needs to shine somewhere else."

In closing, Russo noted that Jack Perry could still improve outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion eventually.

Eric Bischoff had a far harsher response to the AEW star

Bischoff has notably been very critical of the promotion in the past, and despite not being a fan of CM Punk, he seems to not have any hope in Jack Perry either. Vince Russo's remarks were likely in response to what Eric Bischoff recently had to say about the former Tag Team Champion.

In an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff slammed Jack Perry and proclaimed that he'll never be a star.

"Just cut the guy [Perry] loose. He's really only there because his dad [Luke Perry] was a soap opera star — that's it. Otherwise, he's making $200 a night on the indie circuit somewhere. This guy is not a star, he'll never be a star." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Additionally, Eric Bischoff argued that Jack Perry doesn't have an understanding of the fundamentals of the wrestling business. Both veterans' standpoints could be argued, but at the end of the day, the final decision will be left to Tony Khan.

