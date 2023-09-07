"He'll never be a star" - Eric Bischoff believes the future is grim for young AEW star

The week following AEW's most successful pay-per-view, All In, was filled with turmoil rather than celebration. This was due to the backstage brawl that ensued during the event between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The brawl drew huge coverage from the media and to an extent cast a shadow over the event itself.

The drama culminated with the Jacksonville-based company firing CM Punk, and indefinitely suspending Jack Perry. Eric Bischoff, a long-time critic of AEW, believes that an indefinite suspension is not enough of a punishment for Jack Perry and had some harsh words for the 26-year-old.

Speaking on the most recent episode of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff stated that the Jacksonville-based company should cut him loose as he doesn't have much talent and is only there because of his father. Criticizing Perry's intent to use real glass in a match to get some heat, Bischoff stated that he would never be a star.

"Just cut the guy [Perry] loose. First of all, you're talking about a thimble full of talent to begin with. He's really only there because his dad [Luke Perry] was a soap opera star — that's it. Otherwise, he's making $200 a night on the indie circuit somewhere. This guy is not a star, he'll never be a star," he continued. "By virtue of the fact that he thinks using real glass is going to get him heat, [it] should tell you everything you need to know about his potential. He doesn't understand the very fundamentals of the business." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

The veteran continued that the AEW President should wipe the slate clean at once and consider it a learning experience.

"These are things that can all be addressed and be fixed, but not if you're constantly inhaling bad air," Bischoff said, addressing Khan. "Just wipe this thing clean, chalk it up as a learning experience. It is a learning experience because I have empathy for Tony — he's learning on the job." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Bischoff criticized Tony Khan about Punk's backstage role on AEW Collision

Before the unfortunate incident at All In, there were reports about CM Punk having a say in the decisions made on AEW Collision, leading to backstage issues with other talent.

Speaking on 83 weeks, Eric Bishoff said The Second City Saint should not have had a say in the backstage decisions. The veteran added it was Tony Khan's mistake and indicative of losing control of the process.

"Punk had no business expressing his freaking opinion, at least not in a way that would give people the impression that he has a voice — unless he does," Bischoff stressed. "Whose fault is that? That's Tony Khan's fault. That's losing control of the process — when you've got a talent telling another talent what he or she can or cannot do," Bischoff said (H/t Wrestling Inc)

