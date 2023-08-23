Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has opened up about the backstage conversation between Jack Perry and CM Punk. Punk had a discussion with Perry about a spot on AEW Collision that Perry, formerly wrestling under the name Jungle Boy, had in mind. Reports of that discussion, which finally had Perry throw a temper tantrum - poured in on August 15.

Punk and Perry clashed over the latter's suggestion of using real glass during one of the spots on a particular match.

According to Cornette Punk told Perry, '"This is not the kind of thing we do on real wrestling program that this company produces." Mama Cornette's son had this to say on 'Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru Podcast':

“There was obviously a disagreement, Jungle Jack wanted to somehow use broken glass, real broken glass, and apparently, from the way I heard it, the agent of the match and or the medical staff and or other people said, we don’t think he ought to do that. So it was brought to CM Punk to get his viewpoint and he told the child as you should do when you’re trying to instruct and or discipline a petulant children." [H/T itrwrestling]

The former 'Rock 'N' Roll Express Manager also revealed what exactly went on between The Voice of the Voiceless and Perry.

"He said to Jack Perry, we don’t do that on Saturday nights. Which indicates to me that at least one person in this company is trying to do what they’re supposed to be doing, which is do a professional television programm in the manner and kind and genre that it is supposed to be professional wrestling, and do it well and do it professionally."

Cornette then revealed that Perry threw a tantrum and his two cents about it.

"And do it somewhat safely and not have all this childish, outlaw garbage involved. And apparently, the petulant child that was being disciplined or in this case, not disciplined, but being instructed that this is not the kind of thing that we do on the real wrestling programme that this company produces."

At the end of it, he also put forth what he thought was the best thing to do for the folks over at AEW about Jack, who had previously known Jungle Boy's decision to use real glass.

Cornette said that Perry got pretty angry and got into an argument. He said that he thought that at that point, they should have told him that he could use all the broken glass he wanted, but out in the parking lot because he was definitely not doing it on the Wednesday television program.

Dutch Mantell says the heat between Jungle Jack and CM Punk was manufactured

Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager, says that he thinks the heat between CM Punk and Jack was a manufactured one. He has also called Jack Perry an idiot while also saying that 'Punk was right' on Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

Mantell also asked whether the guys wanted to kill themselves soon enough. He stated that the Second City Saint was right.

What do you think? Was Jack correct in wanting to use real glass? Did CM Punk do wrong by talking him out of the idea? Are Jim Cornette's comments welcome?

