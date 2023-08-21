Former WWE manager calls AEW star an "idiot" after backstage dispute with CM Punk

AEW's "Real World Champion" CM Punk, has reportedly gotten into a few altercations with some stars. The veteran allegedly prevented Jack Perry from going through with a spot recently, and Dutch Mantell has given his take on the matter.

According to reports, Perry wanted to do a spot on television that would include real glass. AEW Collision locker room leader CM Punk allegedly prevented him from seeing this through, resulting in some taking Jack Perry's side.

During the recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran promptly took CM Punk's side in the dispute.

"Idiot. Seriously. I mean, these guys wanna kill themselves soon enough without adding to the problem and I’ll have to say that I think [CM] Punk was right."

CM Punk's alleged altercation with Ryan Nemeth has gained more traction, especially since their issues seemingly began with Nemeth's X-post. According to reports, the situation is dire for Ryan Nemeth, as he could allegedly be fired if he has another run-in with Punk.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Dutch Mantell believes that Jack Perry simply wanted to get some time off from AEW

Perry is allegedly claiming that he'll retire the FTW Championship this week on Dynamite, after holding the belt for around 32 days. Tommy Dreamer recently gave his take on the upcoming segment and suggested that Hook should reclaim the belt and allow Taz to retire it instead.

Continuing in the same episode, Mantell explained that what Perry did was similar to how stars tried to worm their way out of work in his day.

"You got to protect him from himself. See, I think what Punk is seeing that if you use real glass, he would get cut, all of a sudden then he gets it infected, nobody sees him, he says 'I can’t go,' and he would miss the next week of TV... This is what we call working the boss."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jack Perry, but his current persona has already been better received online. Only time will tell, but his role as a "Pillar of AEW" has placed a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot