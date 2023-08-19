WWE veteran should be the one to retire an AEW star's title, says Tommy Dreamer

On the August 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry successfully defended the FTW Championship against the ECW legend Rob van Dam and the following week, the 26-year-old star promised to retire the historic title.

The origin of the FTW title goes back to ECW, where it was introduced by Taz in 1998 as an offcially unsanctioned and unrecognized championship. It was later merged with the ECW World Heavyweight Championship. Taz reintroduced the title in AEW, awarding it to Brian Cage in 2020.

Since then, the title has been held by Ricky Starks, Taz's son, Hook, and Jack Perry. The current FTW Champion, Jack Perry, won the title from Hook on Dynamite: Blood & Guts by using underhanded tactics.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer talked about retiring the FTW title and stated that Taz should be the one to do it.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Championship said that Hook should win the title back from Jack Perry and should then present it to his father.

"I don't think AEW needs to have another title," Dreamer said. "I like that title being special for what it was when Taz had his group. I think it's really, really cool for HOOK to have held it. If I'm going to do it where if I'm HOOK who doesn't talk a lot, but I also have my father as my very, very good talker, I have the match for the FTW Title. I put HOOK over and son goes to his father, and [says] like 'Here, Dad, I brought the title home.'" H/t Wrestling Inc

Dreamer further elaborated on the conversation between a father and son about the FTW title and said that WWE Veteran Taz, who created the title, should retire it.

"Then your father is like, 'You know what? I put a lot of pressure on you to be the best, and I still want you to be the best, but this title puts you in a situation that I never want to see in you again. I saw you get hurt, and I don't want you to get hurt defending my legacy. I'm proud of my legacy. I'm proud of you,'" Dreamer continued. "The guy who created this title, [says] 'I'm retiring this title. Thank you all for supporting me and thank you all for supporting my son.'" H/t Wrestling Inc

CM Punk shut down Jack Perry in a backstage disagreement on AEW Collision - Reports

Amidst a flurry of reports regarding backstage drama in AEW, Fightful reported that CM Punk had a backstage disagreement with FTW Champion Jack Perry and the veteran shut down the AEW's rising star.

As per reports, Perry wanted to use real glass in filming a backstage segment but the idea was overruled by Punk due to safety hazards, and the Second City Saint thought the 26-year-old wanted to do it so that he wouldn't have to work the following week.

Punk also asked Perry to stay on AEW Dynamite if he wasn't happy with the way things are done on Collision.

