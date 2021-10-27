"If Roman Reigns was showing up on NXT"- Former WWE writer downplays AEW's victory during Wednesday night war (Exclusive)

Vince Russo seems to have downplayed AEW Dynamite's victory over WWE NXT during the Wednesday Night War.

Almost a year and a half ago, Dynamite and NXT ignited a so-called ratings war on Wednesday nights. Out of 75 nights when both the shows were head-to-head, AEW defeated NXT on 63 occasions.

While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo believes since the NXT is a developmental territory, it makes no sense to have competition:

"Would that have happened if WWE would have put their main roster on NXT? Come on, bro, like it's a developmental territory. If Roman Reigns was showing up on NXT bro, and Bray Wyatt was showing up on NXT, AEW would not have been beating them," Vince Russo said.

Check out the entire clip below:

Russo went on to say that if WWE had put in some of their stars like Roman Reigns or recently released Bray Wyatt in NXT at the time, AEW would have never beaten them.

The unfavorable result in the Wednesday Night War prompted WWE to move their NXT show on Tuesday nights, thus signaling the end of the head-to-head between the two companies.

Tony Khan and his employees took this as a big win. Multiple AEW stars took a jibe at Vince McMahon's promotion, notably reminding them of their defeat. Nevertheless, the aftermath of the 'war' became a debatable topic and veterans of this industry have given different opinions on this.

AEW's Rampage recently defeated WWE SmackDown in the coveted 18-49 demographic

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral AEW Rampage beat WWE Smackdown in the 18-49 demo during their 30 min head to head battle of Friday, Sept 15th 2021.CM Punk vs Matt Sydal: 328,000Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks + Lesnar & Reigns Contract Signing: 285,000.👌Not bad for a T-Shirt company! AEW Rampage beat WWE Smackdown in the 18-49 demo during their 30 min head to head battle of Friday, Sept 15th 2021.CM Punk vs Matt Sydal: 328,000Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks + Lesnar & Reigns Contract Signing: 285,000.👌Not bad for a T-Shirt company! https://t.co/8k2aysNuoJ

The Wednesday Night War may be over, but the launch of AEW Rampage on Friday nights has opened up the possibility of another war. Although both the shows have different time slots, they went head-to-head for 30 straight minutes a few weeks ago.

Surprisingly, Rampage outdid the Supersized SmackDown show, which aired on FS1, in the key demo. When it came to the overall ratings, though, the blue brand emerged victorious comprehensively.

Nonetheless, this ratings war has forced both promotions to bring their best product to engage fans. As a result, the overall outcome of the war is a win for every die-hard wrestling fan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Vince Russo's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Arjun