"Two of the most unlikable people" - WWE veteran explains why AEW fans started booing Cody and Brandi Rhodes (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained how the TV show, Rhodes To The Top, could have played a role in fans turning hostile against Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW.

It's no secret that during the final few months of their run in All Elite Wrestling, both Cody and Brandi's reception had become increasingly hostile. Even when pitted against the most despicable heels, the duo failed to generate a positive response from the company's fanbase.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that Rhodes To The Top, a reality show centered around Cody and Brandi Rhodes' personal lives, was responsible for fans booing them.

He explained that the couple came across as very "unlikeable" during the series and that he wished it was an elaborate angle to turn them heels in AEW.

"This all started, the negativity towards Cody, with Rhodes to the Top. Because I'm telling you, something bro, hear me out. I was watching that show every week and I was saying to myself, 'I hope you guys are working an angle because you are coming across as two of the most unlikeable people I have ever seen in my life, I'm dead serious bro.' It was about the money, the house, the lifestyle," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo feels AEW fans couldn't relate to Rhodes To The Top

Furthermore, the former WWE writer pointed out that the show revolving around Cody and Brandi's rich lifestyle could have also turned AEW fans against them.

Russo added that the promotion's fanbase didn't connect with such a lavish display of wealth, resulting in the two looking "arrogant" on screen.

"Bro, look at your AEW crowd, that's not money and house and tour trucks, this and that. They both (Cody and Brandi Rhodes) came across as very cocky and arrogant, and I just said, "I hope you guys are working an angle, and you'll turn heel because this show is not doing either of you any good. I'm telling you, bro, that's when the negativity towards him started," said Russo. (From 21:10 - 22:37)

The fate of "Rhodes To The Top's" second season is now up in the air, as Cody and Brandi Rhodes recently departed All Elite Wrestling. It's unlikely that Warner Media, which also holds AEW's broadcasting rights, would now renew the show.

