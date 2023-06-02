Vince Russo explains how AEW needs to "get a hold of the situation" (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the CM Punk and The Elite scenario that AEW fans all around the world are still talking about.

CM Punk and The Elite still can't see eye-to-eye despite the "Brawl Out" incident taking place nine months ago at the time of writing. With rumors about the two parties being featured on separate shows going forward, it doesn't look like the hatchet will be buried anytime soon.

During the most recent episode of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo stated that AEW president Tony Khan needs to be in control of the situation as soon as possible as it will benfit everyone in the long run.

"You've got to be in control of the situation, it's that simple. You've got to sit whatever parties are involved [down] 'this is what we're going to do, this is where it's going, this is the endgame, let's go. You're all pros, let's make some money.'" [From 7:30 to 7:49]

CM Punk will be on the debut episode on AEW Collision

For months it was rumored that AEW Collision will see the return of CM Punk to All Elite Wrestling, but nothing was confirmed. However, that all changed on the May 31st edition of Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced that not only will CM Punk be returning to the company, but he would also be at the United Center on June 17th for the premiere episode of AEW Collision.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan announces CM Punk will return at @AEW Collision on June 17 Tony Khan announces CM Punk will return at @AEW Collision on June 17 🚨 https://t.co/n9fclQdgEC

Punk has since been added back onto promotional material for All Elite Wrestling, with The Straight Edge Superstar being featured on the posters promoting the Collision events on August 5th in Greenville, South Carolina and August 12th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

