"Their product is not designed for 18 to 49" – Vince Russo gives a reality check to AEW's victory over WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo downplayed AEW Rampage's victory over WWE SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, AEW and WWE ignited a ratings war on Friday night when Rampage and SuperSized SmackDown went head-to-head commercial-free for half an hour.

Although SmackDown beat Rampage in overall ratings, the Blue Brand was defeated in the coveted 18-49 demographic, prompting Tony Khan and other AEW Stars to throw shade at Vince McMahon's promotion.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo doesn't think WWE is concerned over these numbers.

In a conversation with Dr. Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran writer said AEW was leading for only a 15 minute period. Russo also believes WWE isn't just designed for the 18-49 age group.

He even blasted Tony Khan and journalist Dave Meltzer for behaving as if they won the entire thing:

"There was a 15 minute period where the 18 to 49-year-old demo was higher for AEW than the WWE. Meanwhile, WWE was on Fox Sports 1. They weren't on Fox. They had moved. They weren't on the regular network. Meanwhile, like I said, their product is not designed for 18 to 49-year-old, bro. They're still trying to get kids and people of all ages, but 15 minutes, they went in 18 to 49-year-old demo, and Meltzer and Khan are carrying on literally like this is some kind of a victory," Vince Russo said.

AEW Star CM Punk led the charge against WWE's SmackDown

AEW fired on all cylinders at the very beginning of Rampage.

CM Punk kicked off the show for his singles match against Matt Sydal. Meanwhile, WWE placed Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks during that slot.

There's no doubt that both matches delivered. However, had Tony Khan placed some other bout as the show's opener, the outcome of the rating war could have been different. The Wrestling Observer Radio reported that CM Punk himself asked Khan to open the show and even discussed the match card.

