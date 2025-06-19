Vince Russo hits out at AEW's biggest match for All In 2025: "There's nothing personal" (Exclusive)

AEW is all set to host its first-ever pay-per-view in Texas next month. All In: Texas will air live from Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12, and it seems set to be a packed affair. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has called out the biggest match of the PPV.
The bout between AEW's Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and International Champion Kenny Omega is one of the biggest matches announced for the show. The two long-term rivals are set to face each other in a championship unification match, with the winner being crowned the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.
Okada and Omega are two of the best wrestlers in the world, and another clash between the two has the fans buzzing. Talking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran took issue with the match, claiming there was nothing personal between the two in the storyline. He further stated that since wrestling is a predetermined sport, the bout needed a personal motive to be interesting.
"This isn't even real guys, you got to remember. If this were real and they were having a match, oh, okay and we want to look at it like Ali and Frazier, fine [but] this is not freaking real. It's predetermined, they already know who's going to win and who's going to lose. So outside of the fact that they're great workers and great wrestlers, the fact that there's nothing personal and they don't have characters, that's why no casual fan is going to care about it, bro", Russo said. [From 3:57 onwards]
Only three matches have been announced for All In: Texas till now. In addition to the Okada vs. Omega match, Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the Women's World Title have also been made official.
