Vince Russo hits out at AEW's biggest match for All In 2025: "There's nothing personal" (Exclusive)

AEW is all set to host its first-ever pay-per-view in Texas next month. All In: Texas will air live from Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12, and it seems set to be a packed affair. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has called out the biggest match of the PPV.

The bout between AEW's Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and International Champion Kenny Omega is one of the biggest matches announced for the show. The two long-term rivals are set to face each other in a championship unification match, with the winner being crowned the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

Okada and Omega are two of the best wrestlers in the world, and another clash between the two has the fans buzzing. Talking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran took issue with the match, claiming there was nothing personal between the two in the storyline. He further stated that since wrestling is a predetermined sport, the bout needed a personal motive to be interesting.

Trending

"This isn't even real guys, you got to remember. If this were real and they were having a match, oh, okay and we want to look at it like Ali and Frazier, fine [but] this is not freaking real. It's predetermined, they already know who's going to win and who's going to lose. So outside of the fact that they're great workers and great wrestlers, the fact that there's nothing personal and they don't have characters, that's why no casual fan is going to care about it, bro", Russo said. [From 3:57 onwards]

Only three matches have been announced for All In: Texas till now. In addition to the Okada vs. Omega match, Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the Women's World Title have also been made official.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More