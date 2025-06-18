3 matches Tony Khan can confirm for All In 2025 on AEW Grand Slam

AEW All In 2025 is set to take place in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, 2025. This is the promotion's biggest show of the year and will be headlined by Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley, who will battle over the AEW World Championship.

Apart from this, the company has announced two other matches for the show - a Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone and a Winner Takes All Match between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. Hence, we will take a look at three more matches Tony Khan could add to All In this week on Grand Slam Mexico.

#3. Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

Given that All In is the biggest show of the year for the company, a lot of the talent will be trying to get a spot on the card. However, with only a limited number of matches, only the top stars may find their place at the event. Hence, Tony Khan will probably do what he normally does in this case and add a multi-man match to the card.

He could do so by announcing a Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for the show. This match could feature 10 to 15 stars and will add to the excitement of the event. Last year's gauntlet match was a success, seeing the debut of Ricochet and the in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness. Matches like this could get more people interested due to the surprise factor.

#2. AEW World Tag Team Title match

The Hurt Syndicate won the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Dynasty on January 22. Since then, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have done well to defend the titles against all challengers.

However, their in-ring dominance isn't going to stop teams from coming after them, and given that All In is All Elite Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year, the tag titles are expected to be on the line.

Two weeks ago, The Hurt Syndicate was confronted and challenged by Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Komander. Last week, Jet Speed and Mascara Dorada faced off against The Hurt Syndicate and lost. However, this loss is not going to stop Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Bailey revealed on his latest vlog that he and Knight were not done with MVP's group.

"They want us to go away, they're going to have to do more than just hurt us. They're going to have to kill us," said Mike Bailey. [H/T: Fightful]

Hence, this week on Grand Slam, Tony Khan could finally make this match official for All In: Texas.

#1. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland vs The Young Bucks could be booked for AEW All In

On the Dynamite following Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay asked Swerve Strickland to help him prevent the Death Riders from interfering in Hangman Page's match at All In. However, Swerve and Page refused to work together. This resulted in a backstage confrontation between Ospreay and Strickland.

Last week on AEW Summer Blockbuster, Swerve faced off against Ospreay in a match that ended in a time limit draw. Following the match, the Young Bucks ambushed Swerve from behind. The Bucks pulled out a pair of shoes with thumbtacks on the sole. They tried to hit the Realest One with a double superkick, but Ospreay came in between them and ate the proverbial bullet.

Recent reports have indicated that The Bucks may face off against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In. Hence, Tony Khan could also waste no time in announcing this match on Grand Slam.

If these matches get announced this week, then AEW All In 2025 could shape up to be an exciting PPV.

