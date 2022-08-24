"So unrealistic" - Vince Russo makes bold claim on shocking family angle in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed the split of The Gunn Club on AEW programming and how he would have booked the angle.

The tension between Billy Gunn and his sons had been building for months due to the former WWE Superstar's fondness for The Acclaimed. This led to Austin and Colten Gunn attacking Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

After Billy Gunn tried to boost his sons with a new attitude, The Gunn Club turned on their father on last week's Dynamite. However, The Acclaimed saved the veteran amidst a thunderous ovation from the crowd during the show.

But how would Vince Russo book this angle? Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Road Dogg, Russo stated that he would have made the segment look a little more realistic and emotional.

“I just wish it was kind of like the father pushing them out of the nest, you know what I’m saying? Like ‘listen, I’ve taken you guys as far as I can, you’re on your own now, you’re going to have to cut your teeth in this business.’ [Regarding how AEW did it] That’s so unrealistic to me, but if they could have done this really the right way.” [3:39 - 4:24]

Road Dogg agreed with Russo's opinion, stating that he doesn't think sons beating up their father is too relatable:

“Look, I think that would have been more relatable because I don’t relate to sons beating up their father at all.” [4:09 - 4:14]

Billy Gunn will fight one of his sons tonight on AEW Dynamite

After being betrayed by his sons on Dynamite's "House of the Dragon" special, Billy will lock horns with Colten on Wednesday's show.

This bout is just one of the many huge matches scheduled for Dynamite, as Dax Harwood will also take on Jay Lethal. Meanwhile, Britt Baker will go toe-to-toe with on KiLynn King, and Death Triangle will face off against Will Ospreay and the United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

The show will be headlined by a massive world title unification match between AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. Fans will have to wait and see which of these stars will reign supreme tonight.

