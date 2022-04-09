"I can't show you the study" – WWE veteran roasts AEW president Tony Khan over recent comments about bots

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to poke fun at AEW owner Tony Khan and his tweets regarding anti-AEW bots.

Khan took to Twitter to claim he paid someone to conduct an independent study that showed most of the social media accounts against AEW are bots.

Former WCW head Vince Russo took to Twitter to mock Khan. He parodied Tony's tweet and said he doesn't have haters, and all of them are bots. He used the same company Khan used:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Bro, I just did a study . . . All these RUSSO HATERS for all these years have been BOTS!!! The truth is . . . EVERYBODY REALLY LOVES ME!!! I used the same company @TonyKhan did, but unfortunately I can’t show you the study. It’s Confidential. Bro, I just did a study . . . All these RUSSO HATERS for all these years have been BOTS!!! The truth is . . . EVERYBODY REALLY LOVES ME!!! I used the same company @TonyKhan did, but unfortunately I can’t show you the study. It’s Confidential.

Vince Russo wasn't the only one who poked fun at AEW President

Tony Khan's tweets about All Elite hate not coming from real people, but an army of bots led to the wrestling world having fun with the tweets, parodying it in various ways.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch joined in on the banter, saying the people booing her aren't real but many AI bots:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing? An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing?

Tony's tweets invited speculation from the wrestling world, especially when Khan said the source of his theory was an independent study but refused to reveal it.

