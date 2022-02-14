×
Vince Russo names AEW star as 2021's babyface of the year; thinks could become a "huge" star in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Hangman Page cloud shine in WWE.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 14, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Vince Russo has picked the reigning AEW Champion Hangman Page as the best babyface of 2021 during the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The other nominees in this category were:

Male nominees
  • Big E
  • Liv Morgan
  • Darby Allin
  • Xavier Woods

There's no arguing that Hangman Page's journey to win the gold was one of the greatest wrestling stories of the past year. For most of 2021, Page tried his best to earn a shot at the AEW Championship, repeatedly failing until he finally succeeded at Full Gear, where he dethroned his friend-turned-rival, Kenny Omega.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo stated that despite not being a fan of Hangman Page's booking, he enjoys the AEW star's work.

Furthermore, the former WCW Champion added that Page has a "cool look" and "cool presence," which makes him stand apart from others in the company.

"I don't like a lot of the AEW wrestlers bro, but I like Hangman Page. I like him, he's cool, and I like his look. And bro, I really feel when I was watching AEW in the beginning, they were kind of killing him by having him drink at ringside. Come on, nobody's gonna have a drink at ringside after the match. So they were kind of killing him, but bro, luckily for him, even despite that, he's cool, he's got a a cool presence." said Vince Russo [8:09-8:48]

Vince Russo is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Check out Vince Russo's picks for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards from the video below:

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Vince Russo believes that AEW's Hangman Page could be a "huge" star in WWE

The wrestling veteran also made a bold prediction about The Anxious Millenial Cowboy, saying if he was surrounded by better writers and producers, he could become a major star in WWE.

In closing, Russo stated that AEW Champion Hangman Page possesses the rare "It" factor.

"That's another guy like bro, if he had the right writers and producers and if he was in WWE, on that stage, he could be a huge, huge, huge star. I'm a big proponent of the "it" factor, and when I look at him, I say that guy has got it." said Vince Russo [8:12 - 9:20]
Emotionally preparing myself for March 6th cause that is AEW Revolution where Hangman Page will probably defend his title against Adam Cole https://t.co/19cBfS5Ekg

Page looks all set to defend his title against Adam Cole at Revolution 2022 after the latter made his intentions clear in last week's episode of Dynamite.

Check out Vince Russo's The Brand for all things professional wrestling, including exclusive shows, reviews, and much more.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
