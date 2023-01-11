Vince Russo pokes fun at WWE Hall of Famer by calling him "Kentucky Fried Idiot", vows to "eat him for lunch" (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo is never afraid to mince his words when it comes to things in wrestling that he doesn't like, and it seems he really doesn't like one particular WWE Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Famer in question is AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who was recently involved in a tag team title feud with The Acclaimed, all while having Jay Lethal by his side.

One thing that Jarrett didn't expect was Max Caster to dig up old dirt on the wrestling legend, using a rap on the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite to reference his controversial marriage to Kurt Angle's ex-wife Karen.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo and EC3 both talked about Jeff and Karen's relationship, which led to Russo going on a verbal tirade about the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I was there, and first of all let me please say that I like Karen [Jarrett], Jeff not so much. Jeff has decided to pick a fight with me now and he’s going to be sorry that he did bro because I will eat him for lunch. There’s no working bro, I will eat this dude for lunch, he’s a Kentucky Fried Idiot.” [1:54-2:20]

Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett have a long history with each other

Despite not being on speaking terms at the time of writing, Jeff Jarrett and Vince Russo are two names who have been associated with each other for more than 20 years.

Jarrett was one of the people who greatly benefited from Russo taking over the creative reigns of WCW in 2000, leading to both men becoming world champions that year.

Conor @Imparter_Conor Despite all the shenanigans. AJ winning his first NWA World Championship is an early 'great' moment in TNA. Crowd had already gotten sick of Jarrett and they groan when Russo gets in the ring. Pure jubilation when then swerve happens and he hits Jarrett, giving AJ the win. Despite all the shenanigans. AJ winning his first NWA World Championship is an early 'great' moment in TNA. Crowd had already gotten sick of Jarrett and they groan when Russo gets in the ring. Pure jubilation when then swerve happens and he hits Jarrett, giving AJ the win. https://t.co/aw5eCCgRw1

Jeff would later bring Vince to TNA Wrestling in both an on- and off-screen capacity, with Russo being a member of the company's creative team until 2011. He would eventually leave the company in 2012 before making a secret return as a consultant in 2014.

