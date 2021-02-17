"Why would you sign a guy to a lengthy contract?" - Vince Russo on AEW giving WWE Hall of Famer multi-year deal (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has questioned AEW's decision to give Sting a multi-year deal. Russo said that Sting would not go to WWE or any other promotion, which is why AEW giving Sting a multi-year contract was surprising.

Sting signed with AEW in December 2020 on a multi-year contract, and it was announced that he would step back into the ring as well. AEW have signed several WWE Hall of Famers, including the likes of Arn Anderson and Jake The Snake Roberts, but both of them have not been in a match.

In his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Vince Russo wondered why AEW offered Sting a multi-year deal.

"Why would you sign a guy to a lengthy contract? First of all, he is not going to WWE or anywhere else? Why wouldn't you give the guy a year contract and see how it works out? That's the thing with Tony Khan - I got nothing against this guy - with all due respect, I don't care how much money you have, the guy is not going anywhere else, you don't know if the guy is going to move the needle, you don't know if you're going to get a return on your investment - why would you give him multiple years?"

Dr. Chris Featherstone, host of UnSKripted, joked that AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of money to splash, which is why he has offered Sting a big contract, which Russo agreed with.

Sting's first match in AEW

Sting will return to the wrestling ring for a match for the first time in six years at next month's Revolution show.

The WWE Hall of Famer will be in a tag team match at the show, teaming with Darby Allin to face the team of Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Cody Rhodes recently stated that he wants to face Sting in a match in AEW.

