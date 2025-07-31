Vince Russo reacts to the idea of WWE adding AEW star as a Wyatt Sicks member (Exclusive)

WWE is reportedly looking to sign multiple AEW stars whose contracts with the Jacksonville-based company are slated to be up shortly. The global juggernaut has previously benefited from wrestlers who have come from All Elite Wrestling, with some of them becoming megastars in the company. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill have become even bigger stars since leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

All three of them are set for world championship opportunities at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. One star who is reportedly on WWE's radar but may not necessarily reach the heights of the three mentioned above is Danhausen.

While speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was stumped by his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone's question. The latter asked the veteran writer how he would feel if Danhausen joins WWE and is revealed as the newest member of The Wyatt Sicks. Russo was visibly stumped by the question, as the 64-year-old admitted that he can't even imagine what that would look like.

"Oh, God, bro! That would be such a cluster. I can't even imagine what that would look like," Russo said. [2:50 onwards]

Danhausen is an extremely popular character among AEW fans due to his comedic antics. While The Very Nice, Very Evil star and The Wyatt Sicks members have spooky personas, their characters are completely different, as the AEW star is more of a comic relief wrestler, while Uncle Howdy and Co. are eerie.

