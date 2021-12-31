Former WCW personality not interested in on-screen role in Tony Khan's AEW

In a recent interview clip posted by The Hannibal TV on YouTube, Vince Russo addressed whether he would be interested in an on-screen role in AEW.

The former WWE and WCW writer said that at 60 years old, a role on television in AEW where he would have to travel, especially in these times, was not something he's interested in. Russo also said that he did not want to deal with the "politics" of the business:

"I don't know what it would take to get me out of the house on a weekly basis. I don't think there's enough money. I swear to god, John, if somebody said be a character on the show for a million dollars, I would not do that. Just the travelling, obviously in the world that we live in, I can't put myself through that again. The politics have not changed and you know, it's one thing when you're in your thirties, at 60 years old I'm not going to deal with that at this point in my life."

Vince Russo on a potential consultant role in AEW

The former WWE writer then addressed whether he would be interested in a role as a consultant for AEW. Vince Russo said if he could work from home and send over some ideas on improving the show, that's something he would be interested in:

"Would I consult? If I could do stuff sitting right here... you want me to watch your show and critique your show and throw you some ideas... maybe you want to give me a Bray Wyatt, 'Vince, what do we do with this guy?' That's fine. I'll do that from here but to get back in that system, never ever in a million years."

You can check out more clips from Vince Russo's interview on The Hannibal TV's YouTube channel.

