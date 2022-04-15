WWE veteran says he's "open" to working with Tony Khan and AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that he wouldn't mind doing consultation work for any wrestling promotion, including AEW.

Russo is one of the greatest minds in the wrestling industry, who's credited for playing a vital role while ushering in the Attitude Era, one of WWE's most commercially and critically successful periods. Apart from that, the wrestling legend also handled various creative responsibilities for promotions like WCW and TNA.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, the former WWE writer replied to fans who asked if he would consider working with Tony Khan and AEW. Russo replied that he's okay with "consultation" work, but he doesn't want to be back on the road full-time.

"I would be open to consulting to anybody, but I don't want to go back on the road. It shouldn't be a full-time job. I have done some consulting for a network before; that's all I'm gonna say. So yeah, I would be open to consulting for anybody, bro." (From 5:45 - 6:10)

Vince Russo doesn't shy away from criticizing AEW

It's no secret that Russo is one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal critics, often sharing his thoughts about its booking and other aspects. A few days back, he blasted the company for extensively promoting its flagship show, Dynamite, on Friday night's Rampage, instead of any storyline developments.

"Rampage is like half the audience of Dynamite. All they do on Rampage is promote Dynamite. Now wouldn't you assume, bro, those people watching Rampage are also already watching Dynamite? Wouldn't you assume that? They spend so much time promoting a show that those viewers are already watching, bro. It blows my mind," said Vince Russo.

Considering how he never shies away from AEW's programming, a partnership between him and Tony Khan won't be easy to materialize. Do you see Vince Russo ever joining hands with Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

