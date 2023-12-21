Vince Russo says WWE must delete a problematic tweet that has angered a major AEW star (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo believes that WWE should do the right thing and take down a controversial tweet that fired up a current AEW star.

On January 17th, 2023, Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe lost his life in a car accident at the age of just 38. Jay and his brother Mark, often referred to as "Dem Boyz" by fans, wrestled their final match in ROH as a team on December 10th, 2022, against FTR at that year's Final Battle pay-per-view.

Almost a year to the day that The Briscoes wrestled their final match in ROH together, WWE on FOX's Twitter account put up a tweet with the caption "Dem Boyz!" However, the tweet wasn't to remember Jay Briscoe, it was simply a shot of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits from a recent episode of Smackdown.

Expand Tweet

This tweet ruffled a lot of feathers, to say the least, especially with Mark Briscoe, who was extremely angry on social media. In the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," Vince Russo backs up Briscoe and believes WWE should take the tweet down. However, he doesn't have high hopes that they will follow up on it.

“The right thing to do bro because again the dude’s brother did pass away, if the guy was still alive, that’s one thing. His brother did pass away, it obviously means a lot to him, to me the right thing would be to take it down, but I don’t think the WWE cares that often.” [From 08:23 to 08:42]

You can watch the entire episode of The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

EC3 also weighed in on WWE's tweet, and he has a slightly different take on it.

Joining Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws was, of course, EC3, who also gave his thoughts about the recent tweet. Firstly, the former TNA World Champion believes that there is no way the person who put out the tweet even knows what ROH, or even professional wrestling, actually is.

“No chance whoever said that tweet even probably knows what Ring of Honor or professional wrestling is. It’s probably some underling, some stooge, somebody who graduated with a bachelors in social media engineering or some non-seneschal degree that will probably not last during the upcoming apocalypse. It’s like any major gigantic corporation where somebody has—dozens of people are working on social media and somebody says something and then the business almost has to apologize.” [From 05:45 to 06:22]

However, EC3 believes that WWE shouldn't take the tweet down and that the company doesn't need to apologize for it as there was no malice behind it and that it was an honest mistake.

“WWE doesn’t need to apologize, I don’t think there’s malice or bad intent on that. I mean Mark [Briscoe] is free to feel how he wants to feel, Mark Briscoe is an awesome dude, awesome human being, awesome wrestler, I really had a great time working with him, especially Jay [Briscoe]. I can understand feeling something that brings up those memories or things of that [nature]. Guaranteed there’s no reason or rhyme, it was just somebody tweeting ‘hey this is a good tweet, whatever.’” [From 06:23 to 06:58]

Do you think WWE should take down the tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.