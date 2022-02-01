“75% do not know who he is” - Vince Russo slams the debut of AEW fan-favorite (Exclusive)

Former WWE, WCW and TNA writer Vince Russo was not a fan of the debuting Danhausen on this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite. While popular with a large majority of the AEW fan base, Russo doesn’t feel like enough people know who the “Very Evil One” is to warrant such an prominent debut.

Danhausen debuted for AEW on the “Beach Break” edition of Dynamite, emerging from underneath the ring during the Unsanctioned “Lights Out” match between Adam Coke and Orange Cassidy. After a brief interaction with Cole, Danhausen made his way to the backstage area, leaving fans both confused and excited for what could potentially come next.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Feathestone on the latest episode of “Writing with Russo,” the veteran writer wasn’t impressed with the debut, claiming very simply that no one knew who Danhausen was.

“A guy wearing clown makeup comes out from underneath the ring, I don’t know who this guy is, and I’m in the business, I don’t know who this guy is," said Russo. "So I took a poll, is it me or, I took a poll today, it’s going into the video tomorrow it’s on my YouTube channel, do you know who this guy is? Bro, 75% do not know who this guy is."

To hear more about Russo's thoughts on Danhausen, check out the video below:

Vince Russo doesn't like Danhausen's face paint either

One major gripe Vince Russo had about the newest AEW signee was the signature makeup on his face. With performers like Sting and Darby Allin already on the roster, Russo believes that another face-pained performer isn’t needed, and he used the Ultimate Warrior’s run in WWF as an example.

“This is what you didn’t do back in the day, bro," Russo continued. "We now got 3 people on the roster wearing face paint. We got Sting; we got Darby Allin, no bro. Like when the Ultimate Warrior wore face paint the Ultimate Warrior wore face paint, there weren’t 3 other people on the roster. It’s things like that bro that really really do matter."

It’s unclear as to what AEW has in store for Danhausen; the only way to see what the “Very Evil One” will do next is to tune into AEW programming in the coming weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Writing with Russo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer discusses Seth Rollins mentioning Mox on SmackDown right here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo? Yes No 2 votes so far