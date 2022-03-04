"It comes down to business" – Former WCW Champion questions AEW boss Tony Khan over decision to purchase ROH (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the blockbuster development of AEW boss Tony Khan acquiring ROH.

In the opening segment of this week's episode of Dynamite, the AEW President publicly announced buying ROH. Since then, there's been chatter surrounding what Khan could do with ROH, a company that announced a months-long hiatus back in December 2021.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Vince Russo sounded skeptical regarding what's to come in the future. The former WWE writer said he was curious to see how Khan turns his latest "investment" into something valuable that makes money in the long run:

"Bro, I gotta be honest with you, I don't know anything of it. They shut their doors in December (ROH), they were out of business. But here's my question bro, I've been in this business my entire life. At the end of the day, it comes down to business. Of course, this was an investment on Tony Khan's part. I'm curious to see how Tony Khan parlays this investment into dollars and cents. For me, that's all it matters bro."

Vince Russo on AEW possibly using ROH talents

Furthermore, Russo wondered if Tony Khan's purpose behind purchasing ROH was its extensive library, which features plenty of AEW stars. He added Khan could either have ROH shows possibly air on TBS or TNT or have ROH talents perform on AEW's programming to improve viewership:

"Whatever money you have spent on this, how are you gonna make the investment? Are you gonna use the library? Are you gonna put an ROH show on TBS? Are you gonna bring ROH talents to improve viewership on TNT and TBS? How are you gonna use this to make money?" (from 10:05 - 11:23)

ROH Wrestling @ringofhonor AGREEMENT REACHED FOR ROH TO BE ACQUIRED BY AEW CEO TONY KHAN rohwrestling.com/news/agreement… AGREEMENT REACHED FOR ROH TO BE ACQUIRED BY AEW CEO TONY KHAN rohwrestling.com/news/agreement… https://t.co/kyRMgWmVkF

Whatever the reason behind the acquisition, it's safe to say the coming months will be exciting for fans as a merger between AEW and ROH can give way to multiple dream matches.

What do you make of Vince Russo's comments on Tony Khan purchasing ROH? Sound off in the comments section below.

