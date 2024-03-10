Vince Russo unhappy with Darby Allin for what he did during Sting's AEW speech: "Stuff like that blows my mind" (Exclusive)

A former WWE Head Writer has taken an issue with Darby Allin on his actions during Sting's retirement speech at AEW Revolution.

Sting wrestled his last match at this past weekend's AEW Revolution PPV event. The Icon and Darby Allin successfully retained their World Tag Team Titles against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks) in one of the most brutal tag matches of the promotion. After the match, Sting cut a heartwarming promo where he thanked the fans. However, Darby Allin was also there with Sting inside the ring during the promo which did not sit well with many fans and veterans in professional wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo shared his displeasure with Darby Allin on not leaving the ring to The Icon during his farewell speech at Revolution.

"I think me and EC3 talked about this Chris. Bro, Sting's cutting his farewell promo, this is it, this is the swansong. Bro, Darby Allin doesn't even know to get out of the ring. He doesn't even know to get out of the ring and give Sting that stage. Bro, stuff like that blows my mind. He doesn't understand that this match is not about 'me.' This one match bro, this is Sting's swansong. We want to see Sting do all the iconic things that Sting does and it's exactly what EC3 said, we're gonna forget all that. That's the problem I have with the mindset of today's wrestlers." [02:28 - 3:28]

Eric Bischoff enjoyed Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has given his take on The Icon Sting's last match of his professional wrestling career at the AEW Revolution PPV event. The Vigilante and Darby Allin successfully defended their World Tag Titles against The Young Bucks in a brutal Tornado Tag Team Match that also featured appearances from Sting's sons. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff loved the involvement of Sting's two sons in the match and had nothing but great things to say about the match.

"It was a great choice. The match had drama. Great psychology. I love the fact that Sting brought his two sons dressed as previous incarnations of the Sting character. That was a cool little touch. You know, [a] couple of nice video packages setting it all up. Setting the mood, but the crowd was so ready for this." [1:17 - 1:37]

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I'm seeing what I hope to see; what I hoped to see was Steve Borden enjoying the moment, s**king up every bit of emotion, so he remembers every second of this night, and I'm sure that he will. What has he been in the business for? 37 [39] years, whatever it has been? His career really started off in the same building in many respects. What a big night! You had Tony [Schiavone] there and JR!" [3:01 - 3:46]

Sting has now retired from in-ring competition. However, fans could expect some appearances in AEW from The Icon in the future. It will be interesting to see if he stays as Darby Allin's manager in the company.

If you use any quotes from the H1, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Sting appear on AEW TV as a manager? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion