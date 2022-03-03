"The guy's the biggest mark on the planet" – Former WCW Champion blasts AEW President Tony Khan

Vince Russo isn't pleased with AEW President Tony Khan's recent business decisions, terming him the biggest "mark" on the planet.

Though Khan has built one of WWE's fiercest competitors in just three years, some are unhappy with his decision to sign former WWE stars. One among them is Vince Russo, who lashed out at the AEW boss while speaking to Lucha Libre Online.

The former WCW Champion believes Khan has little understanding of the wrestling business' psychology. Russo explained consistently bringing in performers from WWE can lead to disgruntlement among those who signed with AEW when the company first came into existence:

"Everything I've seen about Tony Khan, I'm gonna say this with all due respect, the guy's the biggest mark on the planet. The things I'm telling you, I don't think he even understands that these guys are going back. Bro, let me tell you something. If you work in the business, you need to understand the psychology of the business, you need to understand the psychology of the boys, how they think, how they're gonna react, there's a mindset you need to understand." (8:24 - 9:00)

Tony Khan made a massive announcement on this week's AEW Dynamite

Unlike usual Dynamite episodes, which open with a match or a segment, this Wednesday's show opened with Tony Khan in the ring. The AEW President didn't waste time before announcing, revealing he acquired Ring of Honor.

The company, founded back in 2002, announced a months-long hiatus late last year. Though there's little clarity if ROH will be merged with AEW or remain a separate entity, it's safe to say Tony Khan further strengthened his grip over the wrestling business.

