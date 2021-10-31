"I would appear on AEW and cut a Vince McMahon promo" – WWE veteran wants to make an appearance in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo is keen to make an appearance on AEW programming and cut a promo on Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo believes that AEW and Tony Khan don't know how to start a war akin to the fabled Monday Night Wars that saw Vince McMahon's company emerge as the victors. Currently, Vince McMahon has another competitor in Tony Khan's AEW.

AEW and WWE aren't programming in the same timeslots, so there is no direct competition. However, Vince Russo wants to come to AEW to cut a promo on Vince McMahon to "ignite the competition."

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube show, Writing With Russo, Vince Russo said the following:

"If Tony Khan wasn't such a mark, okay, bro, I swear to god if the price was right based on what happened to me on Monday, I would appear on AEW and cut a Vince McMahon promo and a WWE promo like Tony Khan never heard."

"You want somebody to ignite the competition, you want somebody to call it straight how you have a 76 year old man that doesn't even know where he is half the time. You want somebody to say that? Tony Khan has to hate Vince Russo to get over with the marks. Because with the marks, you gotta hate Vince Russo and that's what I mean bro, they leave so much money on the table because 'we can't do business with Russo.' You wanna start a war with them Tony, call me."

Former AEW champion Jon Moxley felt Vince McMahon was losing his mind when he left WWE

Jon Moxley was the first major star to make the jump from WWE to AEW. The former AEW World Champion left because of discontent with his booking and felt Vince McMahon was "losing his mind."

In his new book, Moxley said the following about Vince McMahon:

"Why does everything have to be so F'n stupid? They're really gonna make me walk away from all this money, aren't they? They can't just write one good angle, let me cut one good F'n promo? There was a time I thought I'd be a lifer with WWE, but this whole place has gone F'n MAD, and I feel like I'm the only one who can see it...buncha MFers just playing violins while the ship sinks and Vince continues to lose his mind."

Jon Moxley seems pretty content in AEW. He's allowed to wrestle his preferred style and venture into independent promotions. Despite having a championship-laden run in Vince McMahon's company, it's unlikely we'll ever see him as Dean Ambrose again.

