Vince Russo warns that AEW will "never get any larger" if they don't turn major controversy into an angle (Exclusive)

AEW has suffered from numerous controversial issues over the last year, but the "Brawl Out Incident" likely remains the most popular. According to Vince Russo, the promotion would be making a big mistake if they pretended it didn't exist.

Details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, but reports have alleged that NDAs have prevented the stars involved from talking. However, Vince Russo believes there is still a way to turn this situation into a story angle.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer pointed out that there are likely many NDAs involved with the drama.

"Now bro, I promise you, I’m sure NDAs have been signed out the backside. I’m sure, bro, there’s been so many legalities and legal issues without a shadow of a doubt." [00:30 onward]

Vince Russo continued, warning AEW that avoiding the issue could lead to losing fans' respect.

"Bro, if you literally tried to go out there like none of this happened? Your company is lame and your company will never get larger than it is now and your company will continue to be the hamster in the wheel, going round and round with your 850 000 people." [00:48 onward]

Russo believes that CM Punk should begin his first AEW Collision promo addressing the controversy

Rumors of legal action being taken after the controversial "Brawl Out Incident" have been going about since a few weeks after it occurred. A few weeks ago, outlets alleged that CM Punk was on the receiving end of "legal threats," but an opposing report from Fightful Select debunked the severity of the documents.

Continuing in the same episode, Russo advised how AEW should book CM Punk's first promo upon returning.

"This has to start with Punk in the ring and ‘You’re really gonna give me a live mic? You really believe that I’m going to respect the NDAs that you made me sign? Did you really believe that I was never going to tell?’ Bro, you have to, you have to!" [01:13 onward]

It remains to be seen if the controversial "Brawl Out Incident" will be mentioned during AEW Collision at all, but with the show only a few weeks away, fans will find out sooner rather than later.

