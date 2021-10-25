"You really think they care?" – Vince Russo predicts WWE's reactions to losing in the demo to AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE does not care about AEW Rampage emerging victorious in the 18-49 demo over WWE SmackDown last Friday.

AEW Rampage picked up a marginal victory over WWE SmackDown on FS1 in the key 18-49 demographic. AEW boss Tony Khan was quite delighted with the victory, especially since SmackDown had a 30-minute overrun, which meant Rampage and Smackdown went head-to-head for the first time.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube show Writing With Russo, the former WCW, WWE, and TNA writer said that WWE's product caters to kids, and hence they do not care about the 18-49 demographic.

"Dave Meltzer, Tony Khan, AEW, they've made a thing out of this 18-49 thing. How many times do you and I talk about the kiddy show on Monday night? Do you really think WWE really cares about 18-49 when they've got birds flying out of crotches, they've got swords, they've got killing dolls. You really think they care about 18-49 year olds? All the years I was writing, it was 18-34 back then, but it wasn't a thing. It's not a thing now. These guys are trying to make it a thing," said Vince Russo.

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown fast nationals out for last Friday's shows

Alfred Konuwa @ThisIsNasty

#SmackDown

2.101M - Up 4% from Last week

18-49: 684K - Up 15% from 10/8 and No. 1 on TV

515K - Down 11% from Last week

18-49: 272K - Down 13% from 10/15

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown's fast nationals for last week were out two days back. While WWE's Blue Brand gained 4%, AEW Rampage saw a decrease from last week's fast nationals.

SmackDown returned to its usual number of over 2 million overall viewers, while Rampage's preliminary figures showed a viewership of 515,000.

AEW Rampage was headlined by a rematch between PAC and Andrade El Idolo. In the opening match of the night, Orange Cassidy overcame Powerhouse Hobbs in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Women's Champion Britt Baker defeated Anna Jay in the only women's match on either Friday night show as the Good Doctor prepared for her AEW Women's Championship bout against Tay Conti at Full Gear.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

