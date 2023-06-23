"Vs Big Show and they can retire together" - Twitter reacts to WWE Hall of Famer wanting to have one last match after 5 years

The wrestling world erupted with wild predictions as a WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about the possibility of a retirement match. The star in question is AEW personality, Mark Henry.

During an episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, The World's Strongest Man was the special guest. He addressed a variety of topics including the idea of having a retirement match.

“You know what? I've thought about it, and every time I think about it, I think who? Who would be the person? I guess you could put up a poll someday and say, ‘Who would you like to see Mark Henry have his last match against?’ You better do it fast because every day I wake up, I'm thinking I might have to just go put that to bed... I have to think about it and I would have to start training and see how my body feels. I haven’t taken a bump in years. I’d be open to a conversation,” Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Fans responded by dropping in their predictions for who should be the one to end the career of the WWE Hall of Famer.

People felt that he could compete against one of the legends who he'd shared a ring with many times. Some of the names added to the conversations were The Big Show (aka Paul Wight) or The Rock.

Some believed that if he was ending his run in AEW, stars such as Powerhouse Will Hobbs or Wardlow would benefit by retiring Henry.

Few folks hoped that the World's Strongest Man returns to WWE as that is the place where he started his pro wrestling career. They felt that it would be a perfect ending if his final match was in the Stamford-based promotion as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry on joining AEW

While speaking in the same podcast, Mark Henry opened up about joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion mentioned that he initially had a conversation with Tony Khan which led to him signing with AEW.

“We talked and he asked me why I wasn’t wrestling. I said, ‘Man, I don't want to do it anymore. I'm old.’ He laughed, and I was like, ‘I want to be more on the executive side. I want to be able to help build the business.’ He said, ‘Man, don't tease me.’ I said, ‘Tease you how?’ He was like, 'Would you come to AEW?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah I’ll come to AEW if you hire me on the executive side and I get to help the talent." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The WWE Hall of Famer appears on AEW television every week as he conducts backstage interviews with the main event competitors on Rampage.

