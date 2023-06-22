WWE Hall of Famer says he is "open to a conversation" about his retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Mark Henry has opened up about the possibility of having a retirement match in All Elite Wrestling.

The World's Strongest Man debuted for the company in 2021 as a member of AEW's broadcast team. He acts as both a commentator and a backstage interviewer on All Elite Wrestling's Friday night show Rampage. But could he put on his wrestling boots one more time?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast Insight, Mark Henry admitted that he has thought about having an official retirement match in AEW:

“You know what? I've thought about it, and every time I think about it, I think, who? Who would be the person? I guess you could put up a poll someday and say, ‘Who would you like to see Mark Henry have his last match against?’ You better do it fast because every day I wake up, I'm thinking I might have to just go put that to bed.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Forever one of the greatest moments in A decade ago today, the iconic Mark Henry ‘retirement speech’ to Heel turn segment took place.Forever one of the greatest moments in @WWE history. A decade ago today, the iconic Mark Henry ‘retirement speech’ to Heel turn segment took place.Forever one of the greatest moments in @WWE history. https://t.co/6sxsF3hZbG

Henry went on to say that he would be open to having a conversation about a potential retirement match but that he hasn't taken a bump in so long that he would have to get into ring-shape before anything can be set in stone:

“You know what? I have to think about it, and I would have to start training and see how my body feels. I haven’t taken a bump in years. I’d be open to a conversation.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

The WWE Hall of Famer is excited to have CM Punk back in AEW

One person who has been the talk of the town as of late is former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Second City Saint made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling on the June 17th edition of Collision.

Punk's return has been talked about a lot from both positive and negative points of view, but Mark Henry is excited to have him back in the company. He feels that the "Straight Edge Superstar" is enough to rejuvenate people's interest in professional wrestling.

Teffo @Teffo_01

#ForbiddenDoor The official graphic for CM Punk vs Satoshi Kojima this Sunday! The official graphic for CM Punk vs Satoshi Kojima this Sunday!#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/fdXgC8wz3E

The former WWE Champion will wrestle his first singles match since returning to AEW this Sunday at Forbidden Door on pay-per-view. Punk's first solo opponent comes in the form of New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima.

