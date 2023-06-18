WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk is "enough" to rejuvenate pro-wrestling

Ahead of CM Punk's return, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry expressed his belief that the AEW star is capable of breathing life back into the pro-wrestling world.

Punk has been away from the wrestling scene since his infamous backstage brawl with The Elite at the All Out media scrum last year. In addition to a backstage tirade, a critical tricep injury also factored into the former AEW World Champion's lengthy absence.

After 9 months of controversial slopes and slippery speculations, The Straight Edge Superstar is gearing up to register his AEW comeback at Collision. The controversial clouds are far from over, amid heavy anticipation regarding how he would fare on the new show.

Speaking On Busted Open Radio podcast, AEW's Mark Henry heaped praise on CM Punk and delved into what the latter's comeback could mean.

"I'm excited. I'm excited for more than just Punk, I mean Punk is enough. Punk is somebody that I highly respect, that I feel like is gonna rejuvenate [...] the lifeforce of pro wrestling," said Henry.

The World's Strongest Man further voiced his opinion regarding Punk's intent towards fans ahead of his return.

"When you're away, sometimes you come back, and you feel like, 'You know what, I can't rest on my laurels. I gotta push myself to make the fans get all that they need from what they think and what they hope that Punk is.' And I think that's what we're gonna get tomorrow night," Henry added. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Mark Henry applauds CM Punk's mindset in the ''battle of ratings''

CM Punk is undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the business. Given his star power, Tony Khan's decision to bring the former WWE Champion back was appreciated by many.

Speaking on the same podcast, Mark Henry weighed in on the 'CM Punk factor' in the competitive battle of ratings.

"You gotta have pride. I feel like Punk is a prideful man, otherwise, he wouldn't contest everything. I want a dude to be prideful, and to be aggressive because basically, we going to war together. It might not be a physical war, but it's a battle of public opinion. It's a battle of ratings. It's a battle of whose show is better," said Henry. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Man of Pipebombs will team up with FTR to take on his old rival Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold members on June 17 in Chicago. Fans must tune in to find out what 'The Voice of the Voiceless' has up his sleeves for AEW Collision.

