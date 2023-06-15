When is AEW Collision set to launch? Where and how to watch

Tony Khan first hinted at the launch of AEW Collision when the promotion filed a trademark on February 15, 2023. A second one was filed on April 28, leading fans to believe a new show was about to hit the network on Saturday nights.

AEW Collision will premiere live on Saturday, June 17, at 8 PM E.T. on TNT. The debut episode will emanate from the United Center in Chicago, which has been hosting AEW events for as long as the company’s been around.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action on TNT at the usual 8 PM slot every Saturday. It will be available to stream live on the TBS app for American viewers.

It is worth mentioning that Collision will replace Rampage as AEW’s second mainstream show following its debut. For those unaware, Rampage is usually taped after Wednesday Night Dynamite and airs on Fridays at 10 PM E.T.

Tony Khan recently confirmed the rumor that AEW Collision would formally introduce a roster split between Dynamite and Collision. However, he noted they wouldn’t go with a hard brand split.

“I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster... I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We’re not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies." [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk's vignette for AEW Collision airs during Dynamite

Two weeks ago, Tony Khan confirmed that their upcoming Saturday show would feature the return of CM Punk. The Second City Saint has been absent from AEW ever since he had a brawl with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) following All Out 2022.

AEW hyped up Punk’s return by dropping a new vignette on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The caption for the video noted that Punk had scores to settle and would return with a mic in his hand.

It remains to be seen how AEW Collision will fare in ratings after its debut episode this Saturday.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes