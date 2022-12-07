Fans have sent a strong message to Triple H about wanting three-time WWE tag team champions FTR back in the company to potentially face The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

FTR's Dax Harwood spoke about his contract a few days back. The ROH tag team champion stated in an interview with Fightful Select that he believes the team's deal with AEW ends in April 2023.

The former Revival joined Tony Khan's company in 2020 and proceeded to win the All Elite Wrestling tag titles by defeating Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. They eventually lost the titles to the Young Bucks in a highly anticipated dream match at Full Gear 2020.

Currently, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions. The Usos are in a dominant position themselves in WWE as part of the Bloodline. The Samoan twins have been the tag team champions for over 500 days, breaking New Day's record last month.

After The Usos were voted as PWI's Tag Team of 2022, fans demanded Triple H sign FTR when their contracts are up so they can face the champions.

Jedah Crow @JedahCrow2 @reigns_era If they're contracts in AEW are up by then, I genuinely want to see FTR/The Revival vs The Usos at WrestleMania. @reigns_era If they're contracts in AEW are up by then, I genuinely want to see FTR/The Revival vs The Usos at WrestleMania.

Adam Moxley @AdamYearyNTWF Next year when FTR wrestles the Usos more in a month than they’ve defended the AAA and IWGP belts this year in total>>> Next year when FTR wrestles the Usos more in a month than they’ve defended the AAA and IWGP belts this year in total>>>

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic



You know what that means ! FTR started teasing an angle with Usos already 🤔You know what that means ! FTR started teasing an angle with Usos already 🤔 😁😁😁You know what that means ! https://t.co/bh8pImtVg2

Bernie mcmahon @Berniemcmahon21 @TripleH now I please wish you would give us fans FTR vs The Usos and Pretty Deadly @TripleH now I please wish you would give us fans FTR vs The Usos and Pretty Deadly 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/w6CL33pmhk

Jim Cornette explained why Triple H needs to sign FTR from AEW to WWE soon

A few weeks back, Jim Cornette commented on the likelihood of Triple H signing FTR on again, a few years after Vince McMahon released the current IWGP tag team champions.

Jim Cornette said the following:

"The only tag team in this company that WWE would want would be FTR, and if the WWE were smart, they'd be going after them hot and heavy because their tag-team division is dismal right now... with 4 maybe 5 teams and none of those teams can really work with every other team. They all have different styles and I don't see a lot of complimentary styles in the WWE tag-teams but FTR can work with anybody." (2:55:16 - 2:55:46)

FTR were known as The Revival in their previous stint at the Stamford-based promotion. Despite their questionable booking, they were three-time tag team champions and their stock has grown after a stunning 2022. A return to their old stomping ground would have huge implications for both Tony Khan and Triple H.

