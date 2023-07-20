"waaaay too much like Gunther" - Fans left divided over current star's transformation at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

AEW star Jungle Boy made his first entrance as a heel tonight for his FTW Championship match against Hook. He rocked new gear and debuted a new theme song; however, the theme song drew mixed reviews.

For the longest time, Jungle Boy Jack Perry has had a theme song fans can chant and sing along to. This helped him draw positive reactions over the years, with many saying that his theme song is the main reason. But a new persona meant that he needed a new entrance.

Today, Jungle Boy debuted his new theme song as a heel at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts. To the surprise of many, he came out to Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. This was the instrumental itself, with no remix or edits – just the raw classical masterpiece. Fans have provided different reactions to the theme song, with most on the negative side.

Fans likened Jungle Boy's new theme to Gunther's first entrance music on WWE's main roster. Gunther and Imperium made heads turn with their entrance as they came out to Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 in E Minor.

The AEW star was coined as a "wannabe" Gunther, entering with a classical piece but not being nearly as menacing as the Austrian star.

Other fans have simply reacted to the song choice and garb alone, but it still received mixed reactions. One fan reacted optimistically, saying that the redeeming factor for this is the fact that Symphony No. 5 was used. Another suggested that this combination for Jungle Boy's entrance may have been done on purpose.

AEW star Jungle Boy shared first post since backstage segments with Hook

For several weeks, AEW stars Jungle Boy and Hook have had a number of backstage scuffles. After being betrayed at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil did all he could to get his hands on Jack Perry.

After several cat-and-mouse chases, Jungle Boy stepped away from the promotion, saying he'll go on vacation until he gets a shot at the FTW Championship. He posted a picture of himself on Twitter, saying that this was his much-needed away time from Hook.

"Having a nice time far away from that thug Hook."

Fans may need to get used to Jungle Boy's new theme song. He has just won the FTW Championship, so everyone can expect more appearances from him and his new belt.

