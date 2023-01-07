Wade Barrett seemingly makes an error on SmackDown; confuses top AEW star to former Intercontinental champion?

SmackDown announcer Wade Barrett seemingly confused a top WWE star with the company's former champion. The stars are the winner of the World Cup Ricochet and one-third of the Death Triangle, PAC.

PAC worked in WWE as Neville. He kicked off his career in the promotion in NXT and has held the tag team championship alongside current RAW commentator Corey Graves. He was also a former Cruiserweight Champion. The star is currently one of the AEW World Trios Champions.

Ricochet, on the other hand, is a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. He has also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament along with AEW's Malakai Black.

On tonight's SmackDown, Ricochet made his way to the ring to face Hit Row's Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifying match when Wade Barrett introduced him as 'The Man That Gravity Forgot.' It was the same nickname PAC had during his time in NXT and on the main roster.

˗ˏˋ DuckBro ˎˊ˗ @_DuckyFresh “The man that gravity forgot” is for the goat Pac aka Neville, not Ricochet. Barrett trippin #SmackDown “The man that gravity forgot” is for the goat Pac aka Neville, not Ricochet. Barrett trippin #SmackDown

The One and Only put on a tough fight and defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Following the match, Hit Row attacked Ricochet. Braun Strowman made his way to the ring and saved The One and Only.

Do you think Wade Barrett intentionally called the former Intercontinental Champion with PAC's nickname on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes