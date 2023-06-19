"Wait... she and Dante broke up" - Fans left speechless after learning Skye Blue is dating recent AEW signing

Fans on social media have weighed in with their thoughts on the recent revelation that AEW star Skye Blue is currently dating a recent signee, despite having previously been in a relationship with fellow roster member Dante Martin.

If there is one thing that wrestling fans love more than actual matches, it's the personal lives of the stars they see on TV, which is why a lot of people were surprised when they found out that the 23-year-old star is with a recent AEW signing Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher signed with Tony Khan's company alongside his Aussie Open tag team partner Mark Davis following the May 24th edition of Dynamite and recently took to Twitter to show how close he's been getting to his new off-screen partner.

While a number of people were overjoyed at the sight of Skye and Kyle getting cozy with each other, others were left wondering about Skye's ex in this equation: Top Flight's Dante Martin.

MAZ @otMAZhole @RealJackCassidy Dante about to get the Matt Hardy redemption storyline when he's back in action on Sky & Kyle @RealJackCassidy Dante about to get the Matt Hardy redemption storyline when he's back in action on Sky & Kyle 😬😂 https://t.co/YY3tn87mMj

ViewtifulCrow @ViewtifulCrow @RealJackCassidy Damn I wasn't aware her and Dante split. Lol poor dude shattered his ankle and his heart. @RealJackCassidy Damn I wasn't aware her and Dante split. Lol poor dude shattered his ankle and his heart.

Skye and Dante were previously together, with their relationship even being used as part of a brief storyline in August 2022, where they challenged Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. There has been no mention of when Skye and Dante broke up, but it must be noted that the Top Flight star hasn't wrestled since suffering a serious leg injury in March 2023.

Skye Blue picked up a big win on AEW Collision

Given that Skye Blue is a native of Chicago, Illinois, it was only right that she featured on the debut episode of AEW Collision. Not only did she feature, but she also picked up a big victory.

Skye teamed up with NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale to take on The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, with the Chicago native looking to get her momentum back after being defeated by Storm on the June 14th edition of Dynamite.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Skye Blue and Willow beat the Outcasts! Love seeing Skye getting the pin victory in her hometown #AEWCollision Skye Blue and Willow beat the Outcasts! Love seeing Skye getting the pin victory in her hometown #AEWCollision https://t.co/B3bNnpm0eS

After a hard-hitting contest, Skye picked up the victory by pinning Ruby Soho, gaining her momentum back. This was her first victory in AEW while wrestling in her hometown.

Storm and Willow weren't involved in the finish of the match, but given that they are both champions of AEW and NJPW, perhaps a showdown at the upcoming Forbidden Door event could be on the cards.

