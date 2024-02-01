Wardlow addresses potential knee injury concerns following AEW Dynamite

Wardlow has spoken out after appearing to suffer a potential knee injury on AEW Dynamite. The member of the Undisputed Kingdom was hobbling after the match.

He faced Komander and comprehensively defeated him. However, as he was about to hit a powerbomb and finish the match, Wardlow appeared to lose balance. It looked like his knee gave way after the powerbomb.

He managed to finish the match but has now taken to Twitter to give an encouraging update regarding the apparent injury. He wrote that his knee is not injured as he is a special human being and still has his sights set on the AEW World Championship.

“A normal man’s knee would be ruined. I’m no normal man. I’m still coming for the heavyweight title. And there’s nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine 🐺 #AEWDynamite,” he wrote.

This means that Samoa Joe now has one more name to worry about after Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, who are intent on taking the title off him. It will be interesting to see how Wardlow’s path will cross Samoa Joe.

