Wardlow breaks character to seemingly tease AEW return of 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Wardlow recently teased a former WWE Superstar's return to AEW. The star being discussed is Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma is a WWE veteran who worked for the promotion for over a decade and is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, Jeff Hardy has been out of injury since February after Sammy Guevara hit a botched 450 Splash on him and broke his nose.

The former TNT Champion recently posted an Instagram story where Hardy is hitting a Swanton Bomb on Adam Copeland. This begs whether he is hinting towards a feud between the current champion and Jeff Hardy.

Take a look at the screenshot below :

Screengrab of Mr. Mayhem's Instagram story featuring Jeff Hardy

Mark Henry wants Wardlow to get a massive push

Wardlow has always been a star with potential in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Mr. Mayhem hasn't received the recognition he deserves in the promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW coach Mark Henry believes the 36-year-old star should get a push in the promotion as he has enhanced his character.

"There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow. With this attitude, that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity, because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now," he said.

The former TNT Champion has been part of the Undisputed Kingdom and recently challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship in a losing effort at "Big Business" Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what is next for him.

